AAP MLAs wear 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' yellow T-shirts in Delhi Assembly to protest Chief Minister's arrest

Amid a politically charged atmosphere, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators donned yellow T-shirts emblazoned with "Main Bhi Kejriwal" and staged a fervent protest inside and outside the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. Their demonstration was a show of solidarity for the party's national convenor and Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, following his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The assembly session was quickly adjourned due to the disruptions caused by the protests.

Escalating Tensions and Political Implications

The protest by AAP MLAs, led by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, underscored a growing confrontation between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bharadwaj accused the BJP of orchestrating a crackdown on AAP leaders through raids and arrests, particularly during the election period, aiming to destabilize the AAP government in Delhi. His sentiments were echoed by Delhi Minister Atishi, who highlighted the unprecedented nature of a sitting Chief Minister's arrest right after the announcement of national elections, branding it an "attack on democracy."

Protest in the Face of Adversity

The AAP's demonstration extended beyond the Assembly's walls, with members vocally criticizing the central government's actions and the alleged misuse of law enforcement agencies to silence the opposition. Gopal Rai, Delhi's Environment Minister, emphasized that the assembly session was initially called to discuss health-related issues in Delhi but had taken a dramatic turn following Kejriwal's arrest. This event not only marked a significant moment in the party's protest against the central government but also drew attention to the broader implications for democratic practices in India.

Legal Battles and the Road Ahead

The backdrop to these protests is Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, linked to allegations of corruption and money laundering in the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. With Kejriwal's legal challenge to his arrest being heard by the Delhi High Court, the political and legal drama continues to unfold, raising questions about the future of AAP's leadership and the impact on the upcoming elections. As the AAP and its supporters rally against what they perceive as an unjust attack on their leader and democratic values, the outcome of these legal and political battles will be closely watched by observers across the nation.