AAP MLA Alleges Rs 5 Crore BJP Bribe Offer: FIR Lodged in Ludhiana Amid Election Tensions

Amid the escalating political drama in Punjab, the Ludhiana police have registered an FIR based on a startling complaint by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina. The FIR alleges a hefty bribe offer of Rs 5 crore from a purported BJP worker to sway the MLA into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spotlighting the intense political rivalry ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Allegations and Accusations

The complaint paints a vivid picture of political machinations, with Chhina claiming that the caller, identifying himself as Sewak Singh from the BJP, offered a staggering Rs 5 crore for her defection. Beyond the monetary allure, promises of a BJP ticket for the upcoming Member of Parliament elections and meetings with the party's top brass in Delhi were dangled before her. According to the FIR, these offers were communicated through calls from international numbers, including one traced back to Sweden, adding an element of intrigue and complexity to the allegations.

Response and Investigation

In the wake of the FIR, the Ludhiana police have initiated an investigation to unravel the truth behind these serious claims. Additional DCP-2 Dev Singh has expressed the preliminary nature of the investigation, highlighting the international dimension of the alleged communication. Meanwhile, the BJP's response has been one of denial and distancing, with Jaibans Singh, the chief spokesperson for BJP in Punjab, categorically denying any association with the named individual, Sewak Singh, and calling for a thorough investigation to bring clarity to the matter.

Political Implications and Security Concerns

This incident has not only stirred the political pot in Punjab but has also raised concerns over the safety and security of MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, who has since sought additional security cover till the Lok Sabha elections. The episode underscores the volatile political climate in the state, with parties on high alert and accusations of poaching and defections becoming increasingly commonplace. As the investigation proceeds, the political community and the public eagerly await the outcomes, which could have significant implications for the political landscape in Punjab.

The allegations of bribery and political poaching have thrust the AAP and BJP into a spotlight of controversy, raising questions about the lengths to which parties might go to secure power. As the narrative unfolds, the incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in Indian politics, especially in the run-up to crucial elections. Whether these allegations will change the political fortunes of either party remains to be seen, but the incident undoubtedly adds a layer of intrigue to the already complex political dynamics of Punjab.