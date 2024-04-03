AAP leaders to hold Samuhik Upwas on April 7 protesting Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Gopal Rai

On April 3, 2024, Gopal Rai, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi minister, publicly declared the party's intention to conduct a 'Samuhik Upwas' (community fasting) at Jantar Mantar on April 7. This move comes as a direct protest against the incarceration of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently serving time in Tihar Jail due to allegations tied to a contentious liquor excise policy scam. Kejriwal's arrest has ignited a flurry of political activity, with AAP calling for public solidarity to challenge what they perceive as an unjust detention.

Backdrop of Controversy: Kejriwal's Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, linked to accusations of money laundering within a liquor excise policy framework, has stirred significant controversy. Marking a pivotal moment, the Delhi Chief Minister's judicial custody has been extended till April 15, casting a shadow over AAP's leadership and its political fortunes. Amidst this turmoil, the party has found a glimmer of hope as the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, signaling what many in AAP consider a victory against baseless allegations and political vendetta.

AAP's Counter-Move: 'Samuhik Upwas'

In what is being viewed as a strategic counter-move, AAP has decided not just to voice their dissent but to visibly demonstrate it through a 'Samuhik Upwas.' Gopal Rai has extended an open invitation to the public, urging all who oppose Kejriwal's arrest and cherish democratic values to join the fasting at Jantar Mantar or symbolically participate from their homes. This collective act of fasting is not just a protest but a call for unity against what AAP leaders describe as a conspiracy to undermine their governance.

Political Repercussions and Public Sentiment

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has indeed polarized public opinion and political discourse in the capital. While AAP views the legal proceedings and Kejriwal's ensuing custody as a miscarriage of justice, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) interprets the Supreme Court's bail decision for Sanjay Singh as an affirmation of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) impartiality. Amidst these conflicting narratives, the 'Samuhik Upwas' is poised to be a crucial moment of solidarity for AAP supporters and a significant statement in the broader political landscape of India.