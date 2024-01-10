AAP Leaders’ Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case

In a recent development in the Delhi excise scam money laundering case, a Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh until January 20. The case, which has been in the spotlight since its inception, revolves around alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s excise policy introduced on November 17, 2021.

Returning Officer Visit

In a distinct turn of events, Sanjay Singh, who has secured his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, was granted permission by Special Judge M K Nagpal to visit the returning officer on January 12 to receive his election certificate. This decision arrives as the deadline for nomination withdrawal looms, with Singh, along with two other AAP candidates, expected to be elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed, courtesy of AAP’s substantial majority in the Delhi assembly.

Bail for Mishra

The court also granted interim bail to Sarvesh Mishra, an associate of Singh implicated in the fifth supplementary chargesheet of the case. Mishra’s regular bail application hearing has been scheduled for the same day as the extension of custody for Sisodia and Singh.

Excise Policy Controversy

The contentious excise policy, terminated in September 2022 following corruption allegations, has been a subject of intense debate. Investigating agencies allege that the policy increased the profit margin of wholesalers from 5% to 12% and facilitated cartelization, favoring those ineligible for liquor licenses in return for financial benefits. However, the Delhi government and Manish Sisodia, who served as the deputy chief minister, have stoutly refuted these allegations. They maintain that the policy was designed with the intent to augment revenue, not personal gains.