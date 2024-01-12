AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged

In a recent declaration that underscores the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) commitment to the underprivileged in Delhi, Atishi, a key leader in the party, affirmed that the Kejriwal government will not allow the demolition of slums in the national capital. This statement comes as a beacon of assurance for those residing in these areas, their homes secure under the government’s protective stance.

AAP’s Stance on Housing and Urban Development

The commitment by the AAP government to prevent slum demolition is a clear reflection of the party’s position on housing and urban development issues. It appears that the government is looking at alternative strategies to either enhance living conditions or relocate inhabitants, steering clear of forced demolition. The AAP, known for its populist measures in Delhi, seems to be integrating this announcement into its broader social welfare and urban development agenda.

A Stand Against Inhumane Demolition

The AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of planning to raze all slums in Delhi without providing adequate rehabilitation to the affected inhabitants. Agencies owning the land, they claim, have been directed to clear all slum clusters in the city. This accusation is substantiated by instances in the past where a slum cluster, housing about 1,000 to 1,500 people, was demolished following a court order, with no relocation plan in place from the government.

Allegations Against The Central Government

Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj have vocally criticized the Union Government’s approach to eradicating slums in the capital. They allege that the BJP instructed land-owning agencies to eliminate all slums in Delhi. The AAP leaders also pointed out that the BJP had covered slum areas with green sheets during international events, signaling an intent to completely eliminate slums. They further highlighted instances where slums were razed, disregarding court orders mandating the rehabilitation of the affected people.

These allegations and the AAP’s stance against such inhumane demolition is a crucial development in urban housing and development policies, particularly in a country where housing and urban development are pressing issues in many cities. As the AAP government takes a stand, the future of slum dwellers in Delhi takes a turn towards hope and security, away from the fear of displacement.