en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged

In a recent declaration that underscores the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) commitment to the underprivileged in Delhi, Atishi, a key leader in the party, affirmed that the Kejriwal government will not allow the demolition of slums in the national capital. This statement comes as a beacon of assurance for those residing in these areas, their homes secure under the government’s protective stance.

AAP’s Stance on Housing and Urban Development

The commitment by the AAP government to prevent slum demolition is a clear reflection of the party’s position on housing and urban development issues. It appears that the government is looking at alternative strategies to either enhance living conditions or relocate inhabitants, steering clear of forced demolition. The AAP, known for its populist measures in Delhi, seems to be integrating this announcement into its broader social welfare and urban development agenda.

A Stand Against Inhumane Demolition

The AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of planning to raze all slums in Delhi without providing adequate rehabilitation to the affected inhabitants. Agencies owning the land, they claim, have been directed to clear all slum clusters in the city. This accusation is substantiated by instances in the past where a slum cluster, housing about 1,000 to 1,500 people, was demolished following a court order, with no relocation plan in place from the government.

Allegations Against The Central Government

Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj have vocally criticized the Union Government’s approach to eradicating slums in the capital. They allege that the BJP instructed land-owning agencies to eliminate all slums in Delhi. The AAP leaders also pointed out that the BJP had covered slum areas with green sheets during international events, signaling an intent to completely eliminate slums. They further highlighted instances where slums were razed, disregarding court orders mandating the rehabilitation of the affected people.

These allegations and the AAP’s stance against such inhumane demolition is a crucial development in urban housing and development policies, particularly in a country where housing and urban development are pressing issues in many cities. As the AAP government takes a stand, the future of slum dwellers in Delhi takes a turn towards hope and security, away from the fear of displacement.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
39 seconds ago
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
A 50-year-old builder from Vadodara, Gujarat, known as Manish Patel, met a tragic end by jumping from the 13th floor of a building, sending ripples of shock and grief throughout the community. The police are still investigating the case, and the cause behind the suicide remains undisclosed. According to the victim’s family, Patel had been
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
Caught on Camera: Viral Video Sparks Investigation in Gwalior
1 min ago
Caught on Camera: Viral Video Sparks Investigation in Gwalior
Nayanthara Credits Husband for Her Success, Advocates for Menstrual Health Awareness
2 mins ago
Nayanthara Credits Husband for Her Success, Advocates for Menstrual Health Awareness
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
47 seconds ago
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire
58 seconds ago
'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
1 min ago
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
Latest Headlines
World News
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
21 seconds
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
24 seconds
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
29 seconds
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
39 seconds
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
40 seconds
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
48 seconds
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
1 min
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
1 min
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
2 mins
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app