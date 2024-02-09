AAP Government Slams Ordinance on Delhi Services Control as 'Deception'

In a charged political climate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has lambasted a recent ordinance concerning the control of services as an act of "deception" aimed at the Supreme Court's decision. The issue, mired in controversy for over eight years, revolves around the powers of the Delhi government vis-à-vis the Centre. The flashpoint of the dispute was a 2015 notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which asserted authority over services in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The Supreme Court's subsequent intervention, led by the Chief Justice, sought to address the impasse by recognizing the NCT of Delhi as having a unique ('sui generis') status under the Constitution.

A Unique Status: The Sui Generis Verdict

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision to acknowledge the NCT of Delhi as having a unique status under the Constitution was a watershed moment in the ongoing dispute. This recognition distinguished Delhi from other union territories in India, reflecting its special position as the nation's capital. However, despite the landmark ruling, the issue of services control remains unresolved and continues to be a thorny subject of legal wrangling.

The Latest Twist: A Contentious Ordinance

The latest ordinance, which has sparked widespread criticism from the AAP government, appears to fly in the face of the Supreme Court's verdict. The ordinance, which has now led to a new law, grants the lieutenant governor sweeping control over service matters in Delhi. This development has prompted the AAP government to criticize the ordinance as a "deception" against the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi services control.

A National Capital Civil Service Authority: A New Player Emerges

The new law has also resulted in the creation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority, with the chief minister being one of the three members. However, the lieutenant governor's decision is final in case of a dispute. This provision has further fueled the controversy, with the AAP government arguing that it undermines the spirit of the Supreme Court's verdict and infringes upon the powers of the democratically elected government.

As the date nears, all eyes are on the Supreme Court, which is considering listing a plea challenging the central government's law establishing the pre-eminence of the lieutenant governor over the elected dispensation in controlling services in Delhi. The ongoing legal battle serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding the governance of the national capital and the delicate balance between the powers of the Centre and the state.