AAP Goa Chief Denies Delhi Excise Scam Funds Used in 2022 Assembly Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa chief Amit Palekar firmly refuted allegations on March 26, that illicit funds from Delhi's excise policy scam were funneled into the party's 2022 Assembly election campaign in Goa. Palekar emphasized the baselessness of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) claims and expressed readiness for any investigative scrutiny alongside his party colleagues.

Allegations and Arrests

The ED's investigation into the alleged excise scam in Delhi has led to the arrest of high-profile AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting the misuse of scam proceeds in the Goa Assembly elections. Despite these serious accusations and the ongoing custody of Kejriwal until March 28, Palekar maintains that there's no evidence linking the Goa campaign finances to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Campaign Finance and Political Strategy

Palekar highlighted the grassroots nature of AAP's campaign in Goa, noting that candidates primarily self-financed their efforts, contrasting with the significant expenditures of traditional political parties. He also critiqued the BJP's candidate selection for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Goa, suggesting it reflects the party's internal issues and electoral anxieties.

Looking Ahead: Lok Sabha Elections

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Palekar projects confidence in the AAP and the broader INDIA bloc's prospects against the BJP. Despite the party's modest showing in the 2022 State Assembly elections, AAP's leadership in Goa stands united behind Kejriwal, ready to counter what they perceive as targeted political attacks by the BJP.