AAP Escalates Fight: Plans Gherao of PM Modi's Residence Over Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a bold move, announced plans to protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, escalating their fight against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This comes in the wake of Kejriwal's detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the controversial, now-scrapped excise policy case. Delhi Education Minister Atishi, along with a significant number of AAP supporters, led a candlelight march to express their dissent, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to amp up security measures and implement vehicular diversions.

Unfurling the Banner of Protest

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has ignited a fiery protest from AAP, which accuses the BJP of having ties with the accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. In a statement filled with resolve, AAP leaders declared a cessation of Holi celebrations, choosing instead to focus their efforts on battling what they perceive as injustice and cruelty. The party has also initiated a 'DP campaign' on social media, rallying support for Kejriwal and aiming to highlight BJP's alleged connections to the scandal.

Security Tightens as Protests Intensify

In anticipation of the protest, the Delhi Traffic Police released advisories regarding traffic restrictions and diversions around key routes. The protest, denied permission by the Delhi Police, is expected to draw AAP leaders and workers to the Patel Chowk area, from where they plan to march towards PM Modi's residence. This move symbolizes a larger campaign by AAP to instill fear in PM Modi and garner support for Kejriwal amidst the controversial arrest.

AAP's Strategy and Public Reaction

AAP's decision to gherao PM Modi's residence has sparked a wide range of reactions from the public and political analysts alike. Some view this as a strategic move to draw national attention to their cause, while others see it as an act of defiance that could escalate tensions between the AAP and the central government. The coming days are crucial as they will determine whether AAP's protests will lead to a political shift or if they will intensify the standoff between the Delhi government and the Centre.

As the protest unfolds, the implications for Delhi's political landscape and its relationship with the central government are yet to be fully realized. This moment serves as a critical juncture in Indian politics, highlighting the growing tensions and the fight for justice in the face of adversity. AAP's actions not only challenge the status quo but also invite a deeper contemplation on the dynamics of power, protest, and policy in India's capital.