AAP Councillor Accused of Molesting Teen in Delhi, BJP Demands Expulsion

New allegations have surfaced against an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor, Ankush Narang, and others for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar. Delhi Police are vigorously gathering evidence following the complaint made by the young victim. The incident, which occurred on February 25, has sparked outrage and calls for strict action.

Gathering Evidence and Legal Proceedings

Following the complaint, Delhi Police have initiated a thorough investigation, with a dedicated team working to collect evidence related to the allegations. According to reports, Ankush Narang, along with others, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, M. Harsha Vardhan, confirmed the lodging of the complaint and detailed the immediate counselling and medical examination provided to the victim.

Political Repercussions and Demands for Action

The incident has not only raised serious concerns about child safety but has also led to political turmoil, with the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the immediate expulsion of Narang from the Delhi Municipal Corporation. Citing a recent conviction of an AAP MLA in a separate case, Delhi BJP Vice President Yogita Singh criticized the AAP leadership for not taking decisive action against its members facing serious allegations. The party's stance highlights a growing concern over the conduct of elected representatives and their impact on public trust.

Public Outcry and Call for Justice

The case has ignited a public outcry, with citizens and activists demanding swift justice for the victim and a zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct by public officials. The incident underscores the ongoing struggle to ensure safety and justice for minors and raises questions about the accountability of those in power. As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on the evidence gathered by the police and the legal process that awaits those accused of such grave offenses.

The allegations against AAP Councillor Ankush Narang have brought to light the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and stringent action within political ranks. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in combating sexual offenses and the importance of upholding the dignity and safety of all individuals, especially minors. The public's response and the political fallout underscore the critical role of ethical conduct and the irreparable damage caused by such allegations to public trust and governance.