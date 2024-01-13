en English
India

AAP-BJP Standoff Intensifies: Kejriwal Gets Fourth ED Summons

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
AAP-BJP Standoff Intensifies: Kejriwal Gets Fourth ED Summons

In the intensifying political standoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the fourth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP convener is asked to attend questioning at the ED headquarters on January 18 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal Summoned Amidst Political Storm

The specifics of the case and the allegations against Kejriwal have not been explicitly detailed. However, Kejriwal, who refused to appear for questioning on January 3, dubbing the ED’s summons as illegal, has been repetitively summoned by the agency. The ED maintains that its summonses are ‘well within the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) procedures and law.’

According to the ED, the AAP is likely to be named as a ‘beneficiary’ of the alleged kickbacks generated through the excise policy. The agency is anticipated to file a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case.

BJP and AAP: A Battle of Allegations

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai has voiced his criticism of the BJP following the ED’s continuous summons to Kejriwal. The AAP has frequently held the BJP responsible for using central agencies to target opposition leaders. Rai’s denouncement of the BJP in this context reflects the party’s long-standing accusation.

The political confrontation between AAP and BJP has been escalating, with the former making significant inroads in various states and the latter maintaining a substantial hold on central power. This latest development is set to further heighten the political tension.

Looking Ahead: A Political Maelstrom

The AAP’s suggestion that the action against Kejriwal is politically motivated adds another layer to the ongoing strife. The BJP and the ED’s responses to these allegations remain to be seen, but the unfolding scenario promises to be a politically charged maelstrom.

The exact narrative of the investigation, the charges against Kejriwal, and the potential implications of this political drama are still under wraps, leaving a riveting tale of power, politics, and allegations yet to be fully unraveled.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

