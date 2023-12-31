AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection

In a recent development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Central Government of India have found themselves embroiled in a dispute over the selection process for the Republic Day parade tableaux. The bone of contention arises from the rejection of tableaux proposed by the AAP government in Delhi and West Bengal’s government.

Allegations of Bias

The AAP’s proposed tableau, which highlighted Delhi government’s educational reforms and model schools, was turned down, much to the party’s dismay. Despite being met with favorable remarks from the selection committee, the tableau was not chosen for inclusion in the parade. This decision has prompted the AAP to accuse the central government of harboring bias and attempting to suppress the AAP’s accomplishments.

Central Government’s Response

Countering the allegations, the central government maintains that the selection process is impartial and hinges solely on expert evaluation. It asserts that there is no room for favoritism or bias, and the decision to include or exclude a tableau is based on its merit.

Political Friction Exposed

This tableau tussle has become a mirror reflecting the ongoing political tension between the AAP, which governs Delhi, and the BJP-led central government. Both parties have accused each other of politicizing the Republic Day celebrations, an event that symbolizes India’s cultural diversity and historical heritage. Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat has urged states to participate in the annual Bharat Parv at the Red Fort, emphasizing the need to avoid politicizing national events.

Defence Ministry’s Stance

According to sources from the Ministry of Defence, the tableaux proposals from Punjab and West Bengal did not align with the broader themes of this year’s parade. The Defence Ministry has outlined that an Expert Committee evaluates tableaux proposals and that only 15-16 out of 30 states or Union territories will be selected for presentation. The central government is also preparing a three-year programme that covers all states or Union territories, inviting those not selected for the Republic Day Parade to showcase their tableaux during the Bharat Parv.