en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection

In a recent development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Central Government of India have found themselves embroiled in a dispute over the selection process for the Republic Day parade tableaux. The bone of contention arises from the rejection of tableaux proposed by the AAP government in Delhi and West Bengal’s government.

Allegations of Bias

The AAP’s proposed tableau, which highlighted Delhi government’s educational reforms and model schools, was turned down, much to the party’s dismay. Despite being met with favorable remarks from the selection committee, the tableau was not chosen for inclusion in the parade. This decision has prompted the AAP to accuse the central government of harboring bias and attempting to suppress the AAP’s accomplishments.

Central Government’s Response

Countering the allegations, the central government maintains that the selection process is impartial and hinges solely on expert evaluation. It asserts that there is no room for favoritism or bias, and the decision to include or exclude a tableau is based on its merit.

Political Friction Exposed

This tableau tussle has become a mirror reflecting the ongoing political tension between the AAP, which governs Delhi, and the BJP-led central government. Both parties have accused each other of politicizing the Republic Day celebrations, an event that symbolizes India’s cultural diversity and historical heritage. Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat has urged states to participate in the annual Bharat Parv at the Red Fort, emphasizing the need to avoid politicizing national events.

Defence Ministry’s Stance

According to sources from the Ministry of Defence, the tableaux proposals from Punjab and West Bengal did not align with the broader themes of this year’s parade. The Defence Ministry has outlined that an Expert Committee evaluates tableaux proposals and that only 15-16 out of 30 states or Union territories will be selected for presentation. The central government is also preparing a three-year programme that covers all states or Union territories, inviting those not selected for the Republic Day Parade to showcase their tableaux during the Bharat Parv.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling

By Salman Khan

Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown

By Salman Khan

XPoSat: ISRO's New Leap in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role

By Dil Bar Irshad

India to Launch XPoSat: A Bright Spark in a Quiet Week ...
@India · 34 mins
India to Launch XPoSat: A Bright Spark in a Quiet Week ...
heart comment 0
Kerala Government Launches K-SMART: A Leap Forward in E-Governance

By Geeta Pillai

Kerala Government Launches K-SMART: A Leap Forward in E-Governance
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year’s Eve Video

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
1 min
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
1 min
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
2 mins
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
6 mins
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
8 mins
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
11 mins
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
11 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
12 mins
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
17 mins
Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
42 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
45 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
52 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app