AAP Accuses MCD Commissioner of Defying Court Orders to De-Seal Shops

On the bustling streets of Delhi, thousands of shops remain shuttered, their doors sealed since 2017. The reason? Alleged violations of land use norms, enforced by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the watchful eye of its Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised a finger of accusation against Bharti, claiming he is not adhering to court orders to de-seal these shops. AAP alleges that Bharti is acting under the influence of the BJP-led central government and defying a resolution passed by the MCD House and the judicial committee's orders.

Land Use Norm Violations: A Web of Accusations

The de-sealing of shops, which have been closed for nearly seven years, was slated to commence on January 19, following a resolution in the MCD House. But the process has been delayed. It now appears unlikely to get underway before January 29, when the court is scheduled to hear the case once again. All this while, traders stand helpless, their livelihoods hanging in the balance.

The MCD, under Bharti's leadership, has sealed thousands of shops in Delhi since 2017, acting on the recommendation of the Supreme Court's monitoring committee. The Court subsequently formed a judicial committee, which deemed the sealing unlawful, stating that conversion charges could not be imposed on shops on commercial land.

AAP's Stand: Fighting for Traders' Rights

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi minister Atishi have come forward in support of the traders. They are determined to challenge the MCD Commissioner's alleged defiance and fight for the rights of the shopkeepers. The AAP government has passed a resolution for de-sealing. However, the MCD Commissioner, in Bharti's capacity, hasn't complied, leading to yet another hearing in the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Minister of Urban Development have entered into discussions with the MCD Commissioner to resolve the issue. Despite written instructions from the mayor, compliance remains elusive. The traders of Delhi now find themselves caught in the midst of this power struggle, their future uncertain until the court passes its next order.