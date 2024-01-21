AANES Celebrates 10th Anniversary Amidst Continuing Struggle for Autonomy

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) marked its 10th anniversary on the 21st of January with a grand march in Qamishlo city. Organized by the Cizre Canton Administration, the march bore the slogan 'We will defeat the occupation with a revolutionary people's war, we will protect our revolution', symbolizing the resolute spirit of the region's inhabitants.

Unyielding Display of Solidarity

Participants in the tens of thousands, including representatives from various cities, civil society, women's and youth groups, as well as diverse political organizations, gathered in a striking display of unity. They marched with flags representing the Democratic Autonomous Administration and carried photographs allegedly documenting the crimes of the Turkish state, a visual testament to their resistance against escalating Turkish attacks.

Voices of Resilience

Speakers such as Şêro Şero and Hikmet Hebil took to the stage during the rally that followed the march. They emphasized the resilience of the Democratic Autonomy project even in the face of relentless attacks. Their speeches underscored the ongoing struggle to protect the region's hard-earned gains and the shared ambition to build a democratic Syria.

Women at the Forefront

Henîfe Mihemed of the Women's Committee highlighted the critical role women play in this struggle. She called on women to safeguard their achievements and honor the legacy of the martyrs, reinforcing the motto 'Jin, Jiyan, Azadî' or 'Woman, Life, Freedom', a powerful mantra that encapsulates the spirit of the AANES.