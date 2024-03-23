Aam Aadmi Party Leaders Protest Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

A tumultuous scene unfolded at the ITO foot over bridge as leaders and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered to denounce the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest, sparked by Kejriwal's detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the excise policy case, saw a significant turnout of over a thousand supporters including senior AAP leadership.

Police Confrontation and Preventive Detention

As the protestors congregated at the ITO traffic signal, they obstructed the road, prompting a response from law enforcement. Police and paramilitary personnel moved in to disperse the crowd, resulting in confrontations and detentions. Among those detained were prominent AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who were taken into preventive custody as they attempted to march towards the BJP’s headquarters on DDU Marg.

Voices of Dissent and Allegations of Democracy's Demise

Amidst the chaos, voices of dissent rang out, with Atishi expressing outrage at the arrests. She condemned the actions of the authorities, asserting that the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal followed by the detention of peaceful protesters amounted to nothing short of a "murder of democracy." Similarly, Bharadwaj drew parallels to the colonial rule of the British, questioning the lack of access for Kejriwal's family to meet him prior to his custody.

Police Response and Detention Outcome

According to police reports, approximately 80 individuals were detained and transported to Bawana and Jafarpur Kalan police stations. However, in a later development, women detainees, including Atishi, were released in the evening following the protest.

Calls for Justice and Continued Opposition

The protest underscores the growing tension between the AAP and the central authorities, with accusations of political vendetta and suppression of dissent being levied against the government. As the AAP leaders and supporters continue to demand justice for Chief Minister Kejriwal and decry what they perceive as an assault on democracy, the situation remains volatile, with the potential for further escalation.