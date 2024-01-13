en English
Politics

AAFA Backs Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR Amid Criticism

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
AAFA Backs Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR Amid Criticism

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has endorsed the nomination of Nelson Cunningham as Deputy United States Trade Representative, highlighting the vital role of trade in improving economic stability, security, and quality of life. Steve Lamar, AAFA President and CEO, emphasizes the enormous economic potential and stability that industries like textile and apparel manufacturing can bring to developing regions.

Trade: A Gateway to Economic and Security Improvements

Trade is not just about the exchange of goods, it’s a strategic tool that can be wielded for economic and security improvements, enhancing the quality of life and ensuring access to critical resources. These are some of the key aspects highlighted by Steve Lamar while advocating for Cunningham’s nomination.

Why Nelson Cunningham?

Nelson Cunningham carries a wealth of experience with him, notably in Latin America, the White House, and Capitol Hill. This is expected to facilitate effective private-public dialogue and help advance strategic priorities. These attributes make him a suitable choice for the role, according to the AAFA.

A Call for Quick Action

The AAFA is keen to work with Cunningham and the USTR team and has urged the Senate to consider and confirm his nomination swiftly. The association believes that progressive trade policies will bolster the resilience of American supply chains. This will, in turn, prove advantageous for American businesses, workers, and consumers. However, amidst this positive outlook, there are critical voices too.

Notably, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has expressed her reservations about Cunningham’s nomination, pointing out his history of promoting corporate interests. She argues that trade nominees should have a track record of resisting efforts to outsource American jobs and promoting worker-centered trade values.

While the nomination of Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR brings hope for a more resilient and stronger American trade structure, it is clear that the path ahead is fraught with challenges and demands a careful balance between corporate and workers’ interests.

Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

