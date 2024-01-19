Aaditya Thackeray Slams CM Eknath Shinde Over Davos Trip, Questions Investment Returns

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has publicly criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his recent trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting. Thackeray claimed that the Chief Minister's journey failed to secure substantial investments for Maharashtra, despite the state government reportedly spending a hefty Rs 40 crore on a 28-hour trip for 40 individuals.

Davos Trip: A Costly Affair with No Tangible Returns?

Thackeray's criticism focuses on the alleged lack of tangible benefits resulting from the Davos trip. Those in attendance included agents, journalists, and government officers. Thackeray has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Shinde to provide concrete evidence of any gains Maharashtra might have accrued from this international excursion.

The Shiv Sena leader's remarks were tinged with sarcasm as he suggested that the Chief Minister appeared more preoccupied with the snowy Swiss landscape than with the task of attracting investments to boost Maharashtra's economy.

Comparing Maharashtra's Performance with Other States

Thackeray compared Maharashtra's performance unfavorably with Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, which managed to secure investments of Rs 26 lakh crore and Rs 6 lakh crore, respectively, from their respective business summits. This comparison raises questions about the effectiveness of Shinde's strategy and Maharashtra's ability to compete with other Indian states in attracting foreign investment.

Questioning the Progress on MOUs

Thackeray also questioned the progress on the implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) signed the previous year with various companies. He implied that these MOUs had not been converted into actual contracts, casting further doubts on the efficacy of Shinde's leadership and Maharashtra's attractiveness as an investment destination.

Thackeray's criticism underscores a deep-seated political dispute over the efficacy of Shinde's international trip and its real impact on Maharashtra's economic development. It remains to be seen how Shinde will respond to these accusations and whether he will be able to present evidence of the trip's benefits to Maharashtra.