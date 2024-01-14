Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition

Former Maharashtra minister and current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray, has leveled accusations against Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, of planning a substantially large delegation, comprising over 50 people, to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Thackeray’s concerns revolve around the alleged lack of necessary clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the unusually large size of the national delegation, and the utilization of taxpayer funds for the delegation’s travel, accommodation, and food expenses.

Questionable Size and Composition of the Delegation

Thackeray suggests that the delegation, which includes formal government agency representatives, considerably exceeds the typical size. He also raises questions about the inclusion of family members in the delegation, likening the trip to a holiday. The WEF in Davos, scheduled for January 15 to 19, was initially reported to be attended by Shinde, industrialist minister Uday Samant, and a 10-member delegation. In contrast, Thackeray alleges that the actual group is significantly larger and includes roles such as MPs, publicists, personal assistants, and government officials from various agencies.

Concerns About Clearances and Expenses

The MLA from Worli questions whether the FinMinIndia (Finance Ministry of India) and MEAIndia (MEA of India) are aware of this ‘junket’ and if political clearance has been granted to the entire group. He asserts that only about 10 members of the delegation have sought the necessary MEA political clearance. This delegation, which Thackeray insists is primarily for signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), is allegedly funded by taxpayer money, raising further concerns.

Speculation Surrounding Additional Members

Amid recent political changes, including Milind Deora’s resignation from the Congress, speculation arose that he might also be part of the delegation to the WEF. Deora, however, clarified that he may visit Davos in a personal capacity, not as a part of Shinde’s delegation. NCP leader Rohit Pawar also hinted at the presence of a politician not currently in power at the WEF without disclosing the name.