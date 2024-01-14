en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning ‘Junket’ to Davos

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning ‘Junket’ to Davos

In an unsettling revelation, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of planning to take a disproportionately large delegation of over 50 individuals to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The group, Thackeray alleges, includes a mix of government officials, publicists, personal assistants, officers on special duty, private secretaries, and brokers and dealers, raising eyebrows over the necessity of such a hefty delegation.

Questioning the Validity of the ‘Junket’

Thackeray voiced his concerns over whether the relevant authorities, namely the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Finance Ministry, were informed of this ‘junket.’ He indicated that such a national delegation, representing government agencies, typically requires political clearance, and questioned whether this was sought and granted for the entire group.

Concerns Over Delegation’s Size and Composition

Thackeray drew attention to the size of the delegation, which reportedly includes family members of the officials. He suggested that the nature and size of the group give an impression of a holiday trip rather than an official visit. Notably, he mentioned that only about 10 individuals have sought the necessary MEA clearance, raising concerns about whether the rest might be traveling without it.

Questioning the Necessity of Delegates

The inclusion of individuals from government agencies like MMRDA and MAHAPREIT was another point of contention for Thackeray. He questioned the necessity of such a large number of people at Davos where only Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are typically signed.

Speculations and Clarifications

Amidst the controversy, there was speculation that Milind Deora, who recently exited the Congress party, might be part of the delegation. However, Deora issued a clarification saying that if he visits Davos, it would be in a personal capacity, not as part of Shinde’s group. NCP leader Rohit Pawar also hinted at the participation of an unnamed politician who is not currently in power.

0
Politics Travel & Tourism
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has thrown his support behind Frankston mayor Nathan Conroy, endorsing him as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Dunkley by-election in Melbourne’s south-east. The by-election has been necessitated following the unfortunate demise of Labor member Peta Murphy. Saluting a Fierce Adversary Peter Dutton, in his endorsement, praised the late Murphy’s
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
10 mins ago
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
12 mins ago
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins ago
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
8 mins ago
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
10 mins ago
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
1 min
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
4 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
5 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
8 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
10 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
10 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
12 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
13 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
16 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app