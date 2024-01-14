Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning ‘Junket’ to Davos

In an unsettling revelation, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of planning to take a disproportionately large delegation of over 50 individuals to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The group, Thackeray alleges, includes a mix of government officials, publicists, personal assistants, officers on special duty, private secretaries, and brokers and dealers, raising eyebrows over the necessity of such a hefty delegation.

Questioning the Validity of the ‘Junket’

Thackeray voiced his concerns over whether the relevant authorities, namely the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Finance Ministry, were informed of this ‘junket.’ He indicated that such a national delegation, representing government agencies, typically requires political clearance, and questioned whether this was sought and granted for the entire group.

Concerns Over Delegation’s Size and Composition

Thackeray drew attention to the size of the delegation, which reportedly includes family members of the officials. He suggested that the nature and size of the group give an impression of a holiday trip rather than an official visit. Notably, he mentioned that only about 10 individuals have sought the necessary MEA clearance, raising concerns about whether the rest might be traveling without it.

Questioning the Necessity of Delegates

The inclusion of individuals from government agencies like MMRDA and MAHAPREIT was another point of contention for Thackeray. He questioned the necessity of such a large number of people at Davos where only Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are typically signed.

Speculations and Clarifications

Amidst the controversy, there was speculation that Milind Deora, who recently exited the Congress party, might be part of the delegation. However, Deora issued a clarification saying that if he visits Davos, it would be in a personal capacity, not as part of Shinde’s group. NCP leader Rohit Pawar also hinted at the participation of an unnamed politician who is not currently in power.