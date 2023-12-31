Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year’s Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy

As the clock strikes midnight, marking the onset of the new year, a significant shift in payment policy will be initiated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in India. The long-anticipated mandate for the Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) will come into effect, binding the workers’ Aadhaar numbers to their job cards. This change has been delayed five times, the most recent deadline being December 31, 2023. However, despite these extensions, nearly 34.8% of job card holders remain unprepared for ABPS as of December 27, with 12.7% of active workers ineligible for the change.

Deletions and Discrepancies

Under the pressure from the Central Government to achieve a 100% ABPS compliance, states have allegedly resorted to deleting many job cards lacking Aadhaar eligibility. The reasons cited for these deletions often revolve around document discrepancies or a perceived unwillingness to work. LibTech India, a collective of academics and activists, has documented the removal of 7.6 crore workers from the system in a span of 21 months, linking most of these deletions to ABPS ineligibility.

The Cost of Compliance

Critics argue that the enforcement of ABPS, when over one-third of MGNREGA workers are ineligible, contradicts the right to work guaranteed by the Act. They call on the government to reconsider the mandatory implementation of ABPS, reinstate erroneously deleted workers, and compensate them for lost work opportunities.

Aadhaar Misuse and Biometric Fraud

Amidst the push for ABPS, concerns about Aadhaar misuse and biometric fraud have surfaced. Technology activists and researchers highlight issues such as Aadhaar data theft and fingerprint cloning. They also point to the Supreme Court’s ruling on linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and the challenges in implementing guidelines to prevent fraud. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recorded millions of fraud complaints related to Aadhaar-enabled payment systems, amplifying these concerns. To counter this, locking biometrics has been suggested as a preventative measure.

The government remains steadfast in its assertion that ABPS, with its multiple layers of Aadhaar seeding, will prevent fraud, expedite payments, and decrease payment rejections. But as the new year dawns and the new system comes into effect, only time will tell if the benefits outweigh the costs.