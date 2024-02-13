Aadhaar Details Now Mandatory for Birth and Death Registrations in Tamil Nadu

In a significant move aimed at enhancing data purity and streamlining welfare schemes, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu has made it compulsory to collect Aadhaar details during birth and death registrations under the Civil Registration System (CRS).

The Intersection of Aadhaar and Civil Registration

The Registrar General of India has confirmed that birth and death certificates serve as valid identity documents. With this new mandate, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed District Collectors to ensure all line departments gather Aadhaar details when registering births and deaths under the CRS. This decision is expected to improve the accuracy of data and make it easier for the government to implement welfare schemes.

Improving Coverage and Data Integrity

In a bid to boost coverage and maintain data integrity, the directorate has requested Collectors to review low-performing departments and prevent the entry of invalid Aadhaar numbers and addresses in the Tamil Nadu CRS software. According to the latest statistics, as of February 3, 2024, Aadhaar details were captured for 71.4% of deceased individuals and around 65% of fathers and 66.8% of mothers in birth registrations.

Aadhaar: A Key to Welfare Schemes

The emphasis on collecting Aadhaar details is driven by the importance of these numbers in accessing various government welfare schemes. By linking Aadhaar with birth and death registrations, the government aims to create a more comprehensive and accurate database, ultimately benefiting citizens and ensuring the smooth implementation of welfare initiatives.

As Tamil Nadu moves towards a more digitized and integrated civil registration system, the mandatory collection of Aadhaar details is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of data management and welfare provision in the state.