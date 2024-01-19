A Year of Progress: Moldova's Parliament in 2023

With a record high of two ordinary sessions and an extraordinary one, Moldova's Parliament exhibited exceptional productivity in 2023. The Parliament's resolute commitment to legislative efficacy resulted in the adoption of 455 normative acts. These acts encompassed 318 laws and 137 parliamentary decisions, reflecting an unwavering dedication to the country's governance.

A Rigorous Legislative Process

The legislative process was characterized by meticulous deliberation and decisive action. A total of 323 initiatives successfully passed the first reading, showcasing the Parliament's dedication to scrutinizing and refining legislative proposals. Remarkably, 81 draft laws were expedited, being approved in both the first and second readings within the same session, evidence of the Parliament's commitment to effective and efficient law-making.

Setting Priorities and Aligning with the European Union

Priority was accorded to 39 normative acts, underscoring the urgency or importance of specific legislations. In a significant move towards aligning Moldova's legal framework with that of the European Union, the Parliament adopted 43 laws for the purpose of harmonization. This decision marks a critical step in Moldova's journey towards integrating with the larger European community.

In a bold and decisive action, the Parliament denounced 20 agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This move signals a transformation in Moldova's international relations and commitments, indicative of a shift away from the post-Soviet political bloc.

However, it was not all smooth sailing. The Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BCS) chose to boycott a parliamentary sitting as part of the extraordinary session. This was in response to allegations against the Constitutional Court of not validating a seat of MP in their group, and claims of the parliamentary majority planning to amend the Law on the Prosecutor's Office and the Electoral Code to favor its candidate in the presidential election.