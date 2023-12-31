en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda’s 11th Parliament in 2023

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda’s 11th Parliament in 2023

The political landscape of Uganda in 2023 underwent a seismic shift, with the 11th Parliament at the epicenter of unprecedented political turmoil. The intensity and frequency of these upheavals have marked this year as a defining period in Uganda’s political history.

Manifestations of Political Upheaval

While the exact nature of the political turmoil remains elusive, the fallout was palpable. Contentious legislative sessions, confrontations among parliamentarians, and major shifts in policy or power dynamics were evident. The unexpected and impactful nature of these events suggest a landscape riddled with disputes over legislation, governance issues, and political controversies that dwarfed those of previous years.

(Read Also: Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society)

Implications for Uganda’s Governance

The ripples of this political turbulence extend beyond the Parliament’s walls. The implications for Uganda’s governance and stability are significant. The direction of future political discourse and policy-making will undoubtedly be shaped by the echoes of this tumultuous year. The potential for these events to affect the trajectory of Uganda’s governance is both profound and far-reaching.

(Read Also: Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023)

Other Noteworthy Developments

Simultaneously, the year was punctuated by other noteworthy developments. A surge in visitation to Kalangala spurred a rise in demand for transportation services, prompting government plans to bolster connectivity and infrastructural development in the region. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja endorsed the construction of a road linking Kakumiro to Mubende, a move anticipated to stimulate growth. However, concerns arose as the African Development Bank contemplated withdrawing funds for road projects in Kampala. Amidst the confluence of political, social, and economic developments, the plea for peace by religious leaders in Gulu and the establishment of a new organization to support bereaved parents underscored the vibrant and complex tapestry of Uganda’s narrative in 2023.

Read More

0
Africa Politics Uganda
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By Ebenezer Mensah

End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali

By Israel Ojoko

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Ga ...
@Africa · 43 mins
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Ga ...
heart comment 0
Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo’s Contested Election

By Israel Ojoko

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo's Contested Election
Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel
Sudan’s RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sudan's RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
2 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
3 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
3 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
4 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
4 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
4 mins
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
4 mins
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
7 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
7 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
12 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
25 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
33 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
44 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app