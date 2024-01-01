en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

A Year of Change: New Zealand’s 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
A Year of Change: New Zealand’s 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts

In 2023, New Zealand navigated a sea of economic and political turbulence, marked by shifts in leadership, significant policy changes, and the persistent issue of high inflation. The year started under the stewardship of Jacinda Ardern, but ended with Christopher Luxon at the helm following a general election that saw a coalition government formed between the National, ACT, and New Zealand First parties.

Interest Rates and Inflation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) grappled with inflation rates which, while lower than the previous year’s peak, remained stubbornly above the bank’s target rate. The cost of living surged, casting a long shadow over homeowners and families across the country. In response, the RBNZ held interest rates high, a move aimed at mitigating the inflationary tide.

Political Shifts and Policy Changes

The political landscape underwent seismic shifts with the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the brief tenure of Chris Hipkins before the arrival of Christopher Luxon. The Luxon-led government announced a Cabinet that included figures from the coalition parties and outlined plans to repeal parts of New Zealand’s Smokefree legislation. This move drew criticism from health experts and organizations, fearing that it might encourage tobacco use and associated health risks.

The coalition government also faced opposition for their decision to remove the Māori names of public sector organizations, a move seen by many as a step back from the country’s commitment to biculturalism. On the economic front, the government ended the Ute Tax and Clean Car Discount for all vehicles registered after 31 December 2023, a decision celebrated by taxpayers, farmers, and tradies. The coalition government is now focused on promoting the uptake of electric vehicles by enhancing the country’s EV charging infrastructure.

Crime and Public Safety

As 2023 came to a close, New Zealand grappled with a surge in ram raids, car chases, and burglaries, adding to the concerns of business owners and the public. Amid these challenges, the government reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and law enforcement, promising to address these issues in the coming year.

In summary, New Zealand’s 2023 was a year of change, marked by shifts in leadership, economic challenges, and policy changes. As the nation moves into 2024, the eyes of the world will be on the new government, watching how they navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

0
Economy New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Zealand Grapples with a Surge in Collective Debt: An Overview

By Mazhar Abbas

2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address

By Israel Ojoko

Macadamia Farmers Grapple with Market Instability Amid El Nino Fears

By Israel Ojoko

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Economic Recovery in ...
@Economy · 16 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Economic Recovery in ...
heart comment 0
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence

By Rizwan Shah

BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence
Nigeria’s Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes ‘Ways and Means’

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
2023: A Year of Resilience and Fluctuations in the Global Economy

By Ebenezer Mensah

2023: A Year of Resilience and Fluctuations in the Global Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 min
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
2 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
3 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
3 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
3 mins
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
4 mins
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
4 mins
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
6 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 min
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
47 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
59 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app