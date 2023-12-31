en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm EST
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023

In a year marked by significant political and environmental events, the Latin American region faced a series of considerable challenges in 2023. Argentina broke traditional political norms by electing libertarian outsider Javier Milei as their president. Milei’s drastic economic reforms, including the abolition of the central bank, sparked widespread protests and concerns over anti-democratic measures.

Political Turmoil and Economic Reforms in Argentina

Argentina’s political landscape took a drastic turn with the election of libertarian Javier Milei as President. His radical economic reforms, including the abolition of the central bank, sparked widespread protests. The move led many to raise concerns over anti-democratic measures, causing a wave of unrest in Argentina.

Ecuador’s Elections Overshadowed by Violence

Ecuador’s elections, won by wealthy businessman Daniel Noboa, were marred by violent crime and the assassination of a candidate. The elections were shadowed by a sense of fear and apprehension, further destabilizing the country’s political scenario.

Guatemala’s Progressive Victory and Political Opposition

In Guatemala, progressive congressman Bernardo Arevalo’s presidential victory faced attempts to undermine his legitimacy. The political opposition’s attempts to delegitimize Arevalo’s win have led to a tense political climate in the country.

Venezuela and Guyana’s Territorial Dispute

Tensions escalated between Venezuela and Guyana due to a territorial dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region. Venezuela’s deployment of troops and accusations of provocation against the UK added fuel to the fire.

Migration and Environmental Crisis in Panama

In Panama, the Darien Jungle became a perilous migration corridor, with a dramatic increase in migrants, including many children, risking the treacherous journey. Concurrently, the Panama Canal suffered from an unprecedented drought, causing a significant drop in ship crossings and economic implications.

Chile’s Constitutional Crisis and Haiti’s Gang Violence

Chile rejected a new constitution for the second time, leading to political instability. Meanwhile, Haiti received approval from the UN for an international force to combat surging gang violence, marking a significant step in the country’s fight against crime.

0
Politics South America
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

By Mazhar Abbas

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformatio ...
@Politics · 3 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformatio ...
heart comment 0
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa’s Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law
Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
29 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
2 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
2 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
3 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
3 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
3 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
3 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
7 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
12 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
29 seconds
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
3 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
36 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
37 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app