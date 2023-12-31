A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023

In a year marked by significant political and environmental events, the Latin American region faced a series of considerable challenges in 2023. Argentina broke traditional political norms by electing libertarian outsider Javier Milei as their president. Milei’s drastic economic reforms, including the abolition of the central bank, sparked widespread protests and concerns over anti-democratic measures.

Political Turmoil and Economic Reforms in Argentina

Argentina’s political landscape took a drastic turn with the election of libertarian Javier Milei as President. His radical economic reforms, including the abolition of the central bank, sparked widespread protests. The move led many to raise concerns over anti-democratic measures, causing a wave of unrest in Argentina.

Ecuador’s Elections Overshadowed by Violence

Ecuador’s elections, won by wealthy businessman Daniel Noboa, were marred by violent crime and the assassination of a candidate. The elections were shadowed by a sense of fear and apprehension, further destabilizing the country’s political scenario.

Guatemala’s Progressive Victory and Political Opposition

In Guatemala, progressive congressman Bernardo Arevalo’s presidential victory faced attempts to undermine his legitimacy. The political opposition’s attempts to delegitimize Arevalo’s win have led to a tense political climate in the country.

Venezuela and Guyana’s Territorial Dispute

Tensions escalated between Venezuela and Guyana due to a territorial dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region. Venezuela’s deployment of troops and accusations of provocation against the UK added fuel to the fire.

Migration and Environmental Crisis in Panama

In Panama, the Darien Jungle became a perilous migration corridor, with a dramatic increase in migrants, including many children, risking the treacherous journey. Concurrently, the Panama Canal suffered from an unprecedented drought, causing a significant drop in ship crossings and economic implications.

Chile’s Constitutional Crisis and Haiti’s Gang Violence

Chile rejected a new constitution for the second time, leading to political instability. Meanwhile, Haiti received approval from the UN for an international force to combat surging gang violence, marking a significant step in the country’s fight against crime.