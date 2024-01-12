A Year in Review: Tina Kotek’s Shift from Progressive Roots as Oregon’s Governor

In her inaugural year as Oregon’s governor, Tina Kotek, a stalwart in the state’s politics, has undergone a marked shift from her progressive roots. This transformation was the focal point of a recent episode of the ‘OPB Politics Now’ podcast, hosted by political reporters Dirk VanderHart and Lauren Dake.

Moderation in Governance

Once regarded as one of the nation’s most progressive legislative leaders, Kotek has adopted a pragmatic approach during her tenure as governor. She has advocated for easing the state’s land-use policies, enforced stricter drug laws, and forwarded significant business subsidies. In a move that surprised many, she called for a tax freeze, a measure that is often associated with conservative politics.

Addressing Priority Issues

The governor has shown a commitment to addressing pressing issues such as housing and homelessness, education, behavioural health, and addiction treatment. These priorities were the backbone of her State of the State Address, where she outlined her administration’s achievements and objectives. Her administration has been successful in mitigating backlogs, reducing wait times for training law enforcement officers, and revitalising state government functions.

Noteworthy Achievements and Challenges Ahead

Despite political adversities and low public approval ratings, Kotek has achieved significant wins during her first year in office. She secured bipartisan approval for a $200 million housing and homelessness package, a range of behavioural health bills, and $650 million in state-backed bonds to build affordable homes. Yet, she faces the challenge of making substantial progress in areas like homelessness, behavioural health, and public safety. This may require her to defy her own party to win the approval of her critics.