A Year in Review: Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck Reflects on 2023

In an engaging year-end conversation, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck reflected on the highs and lows of 2023. A particular focus was the Regina-area byelections where the NDP successfully secured two out of three seats. Beck spoke positively about her engagements with residents across the province, cherishing the affirmation of community values she encountered.

Affirming the Values of the Community

The NDP leader expressed her appreciation for the dedication and intelligence of her party’s MLAs. She emphasized their commitment to engaging in politics for the right reasons. This commitment found expression in the recent byelections, with the party’s increasing momentum and growing support.

Divisive Politics in the Legislative Assembly

Troublingly, Beck also criticized the divisive politics she encountered at the Saskatchewan Legislature. The rhetoric and name-calling related to Israel’s conflict in Gaza came under particular scrutiny. This hostility was exemplified by a pro-Palestinian protest that led to a temporary halt of legislative proceedings. Beck singled out Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison for his use of inflammatory language and extreme accusations.

Cooperation and Looking Forward

Despite these challenges, Beck noted instances of cooperation with the Saskatchewan Party. One such example was a joint motion regarding federal carveouts for home heating oil. With the provincial election anticipated at the end of October, Beck expressed hope for an NDP-led government. She underlined the importance of hard work in achieving this goal.

Beck also expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the province if the current government remains in power, criticizing its focus on distraction and division. In contrast, she highlighted the NDP’s momentum and the growing support for their commitment to community values and principled politics.

Saskatchewan Government’s Decision on Carbon Levy

In related news, the Saskatchewan government announced that it will stop collecting the carbon levy from residential customers starting in 2024. This decision will result in an average saving of $400 for residents. The exemption was granted after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exempted those who use home heating oil from paying the levy, primarily benefiting residents in Atlantic Canada. The province also declared that it will not remit the levy to the federal government, thereby putting the burden on the province. SaskPower will deposit what customers would have paid in those levies into an investment fund.

The government plans to use money from the fund for emissions-free electricity projects, including a potential small modular nuclear reactor. This decision follows Saskatchewan’s unsuccessful challenge to the carbon levy in the Supreme Court in 2021, where it was ruled constitutional.