en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

A Week in Pictures: AFP’s Global Photo Highlights

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
A Week in Pictures: AFP’s Global Photo Highlights

The world has been a whirlwind of events this past week. As a global audience, we’ve been privy to a myriad of occurrences, affecting every facet of our lives, from politics to climate, from sport to religion. As diverse as these topics may be, they are all bound by the common thread of human experience, the narrative of our shared existence on this planet.

World in Focus: The Power of Images

AFP, a leading global news agency, with a workforce of 2,400 from 100 different nationalities, has been at the forefront of this narrative, capturing the essence of these events through the power of images. From the devastating floods in Indonesia to the thrill of auto and moto rallies, these pictures paint a thousand words, encapsulating the raw emotions and the stark realities of the world around us.

Conflict and Peace: A Global Call for Unity

One such reality is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, marking near its 100th day. Images from the ‘global day of action for Palestine’ tell a powerful tale of unity and resilience. Protests have erupted across the globe, from Malaysia to the United States, with people voicing their demand for an end to the bloodshed that has claimed the lives of 23,843 people and injured over 60,317. The universal call for a ceasefire echoes the collective yearning for peace and justice.

Puppetry and Politics: The Voice of the Voiceless

In Washington and London, these protests took on a unique form. Demonstrators in Washington questioned President Joe Biden’s support for Israel while London’s streets echoed with the cries for children’s rights in the Gaza Strip. The appearance of a 3.5-meter puppet symbolizing the suffering of Syrian refugees served as a poignant reminder of the silent victims of war. The puppet, a stark symbol of the human cost of conflict, was a clear message to the world about the plight of the innocent.

These events, as diverse in nature as they are, all have one thing in common: they shape and define our world. Whether it’s a state of emergency in Ecuador, entertainment updates from the US, crime news from PNG, lifestyle trends in China, tech developments in the US, weather updates from Britain, political shifts in France and India, climate crises in DR Congo, religious events in South Africa, or aviation and space advancements in the US, it all contributes to the larger narrative of our global existence.

0
International Relations Politics Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
16 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice
In a bold move that marks a significant shift in international diplomacy, South Africa has filed an application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), invoking the Genocide Convention against Israel. This action is in response to the escalating conflict in Gaza, where despite multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire, the
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
50 mins ago
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Unveiling of Trump Administration's New Africa Strategy: A Step Towards Stability and Security
1 hour ago
Unveiling of Trump Administration's New Africa Strategy: A Step Towards Stability and Security
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
24 mins ago
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Washington DC Rally: Voices Rise for Ceasefire in Gaza
25 mins ago
Washington DC Rally: Voices Rise for Ceasefire in Gaza
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
40 mins ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
4 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
5 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
6 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
9 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
12 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
14 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
22 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
22 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
24 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app