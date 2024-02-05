PDP Ward Chairman Attacked in Mburubu Violence Amidst Igwe-elect Dispute

On a day that was supposed to be a celebration in Mburubu, a local government area of Enugu State, violence erupted, leaving the local PDP ward chairman, Mr. Egbo Stephen, and several community members recovering from a brutal attack. The assault occurred in the aftermath of an event held to welcome Chief Jerry Patrick Onuokaibe as the community's Igwe-elect amidst a rivalry for the traditional stool with Chief Linus Igbudu.

In the wake of the event, thugs reportedly launched an attack on the villagers. Some victims were ruthlessly beaten, causing a wave of fear and unrest in the community. Stephen alleges that the violence was a direct consequence of the community's refusal to succumb to intimidation and their support for Onuokaibe. He even claims that these attacks were preceded by threats and a financial penalty for attending Onuokaibe's reception, announced by an individual known as Mr. Ambrose Anobi.

No Arrests Made

Despite the severity of the violence, no arrests were made. This decision was reportedly taken in an effort to maintain unity within the community. However, this has done little to quell the fear and tension that has since engulfed the community.

Stephen further accuses Prince Lawrence Ezeh, the son of the late monarch, of imposing leaders and candidates in the community. He cites multiple instances of interference in local elections and positions, attributing this as a major source of the ongoing conflict. Ezeh, however, has vehemently denied any involvement in the attacks and has dismissed the accusations as baseless. The community is now calling for government intervention to address the ongoing intimidation and harassment.