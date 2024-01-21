A Struggle for Liberation: Sarah Raymundo's Insight into Philippine Politics and Resistance

In the heart of Manila, a battle for the future of the Philippines is being waged. The central figure in this struggle is Sarah Raymundo, an Assistant Professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman and a National Executive Committee Member of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN). Founded in 1985, BAYAN is a multisectoral organization with a powerful base in the peasant worker alliance, fighting for national and social liberation against bureaucrat capitalism, feudalism, and imperialism.

Political Landscape and the War on Drugs

Raymundo offers a critical analysis of the Philippine state's policies, especially the war on drugs initiated by former president Duterte and continued under the Marcos Jr. regime. This campaign disproportionately targets the urban poor, leading to a surge in extrajudicial killings. Raymundo asserts that the country remains semi-feudal, serving as a source of cheap labor and raw materials for imperialist nations.

The Feminization of Migrant Labor

Raymundo also explores the state's labor export policy, which contributes to the feminization of migrant labor. She argues that this trend is rooted in patriarchal values and that the state has been exploiting Filipina labor for years. This issue is now front and center, thanks to the tireless work of women's organizations advocating for the rights of rural and urban poor communities.

Organized Resistance in the face of Oligarchic Politics

The interviewee emphasizes the importance of organized resistance, particularly crucial in the face of the Marcos Jr. presidency, which she sees as a perpetuation of oligarchic and counterinsurgency politics. She highlights the role of women's organizations in the Philippines, which stand at the forefront of advocating for the rights of disenfranchised communities. These organizations represent a beacon of hope in an otherwise bleak political landscape.