Elections

A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan’s 2024 Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
In the early morning hours, poll workers across Taiwan are preparing to open the doors of nearly 18,000 polling stations for the pivotal 2024 elections. Before the first voter steps foot into any of these stations, every ballot box is displayed to the public, empty and ready, ensuring total transparency in the electoral process.

Identification and Ballot Collection

As voters queue, their identities are confirmed through meticulous ID card checks. This step serves as a safeguard against impersonation and fraudulent voting. Once their identities have been verified, voters receive their ballots.

Marking the Ballot

Each voter then steps into the privacy of a polling booth. Here, they mark their chosen candidates and political parties on their ballots. The 2024 election involves three rounds of voting, beginning with the selection of the president and vice president. The subsequent rounds include the selection of local legislators and the indication of preference for a ‘party list’ comprising legislators-at-large. The Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s parliament, is composed of 113 members, 34 of whom are ‘at large’ seats allocated based on party votes.

The Final Step: Casting the Ballot

After marking their ballots, voters proceed to cast their votes. Each completed ballot, representing a citizen’s voice and choice, is slipped into the ballot box. The process culminates in the late afternoon when the polls close at 4 p.m. The votes are then counted by hand, a process that is as meticulous as it is transparent.

This systematic approach to voting in Taiwan, from displaying empty ballot boxes to counting each vote by hand, not only ensures the integrity of the electoral process but also fortifies the democratic fabric of the nation. As the world watches, the outcome of this election will undoubtedly have significant implications for Taiwan’s relations with China and the United States, and alter the geopolitical landscape.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

