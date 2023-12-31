en English
Bermuda

A Shift in Bermuda’s Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith’s South

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South

After a remarkable quarter-century in public service, Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for Smith’s South in Bermuda, Cole Simons, announced his retirement in August. At 71, Simons declared that his decision to step down was influenced not by external factors but by a desire to devote more time to his family.

A Legacy of Leadership

Simons assumed the leadership of the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) in November 2020, following a significant electoral defeat. Throughout his tenure, he displayed a steadfast commitment to the people and principles of Bermuda. His retirement announcement not only recapitulated his service but also highlighted the importance of making room for new leadership. Expressing gratitude towards the people of Bermuda, Simons left a gap in the political landscape that was soon filled.

The Successor: Jarion Richardson

Stepping into the considerable shoes left by Simons, Jarion Richardson, the OBA’s deputy leader, initially took over as interim leader. Later, without any opposition, Richardson was confirmed in the role. Displaying a forward-thinking approach, Richardson pledged to alter the confrontational culture prevalent in Bermudian politics. Advocating for a politics of hope and vision, Richardson’s leadership signifies a potential shift in the political paradigm.

Post-Retirement Developments

Simons’s retirement triggered a by-election for the Smith’s South seat, which the OBA successfully retained. Ben Smith emerged victorious, defeating Progressive Labour Party (PLP) candidate Mischa Fubler. This election win reiterates the OBA’s steadfast hold on Smith’s South.

In a separate development, a criminal case against government backbencher Zane DeSilva was dismissed. DeSilva, a former government minister, had been charged in connection with an unrepaid $800,000 loan to a US music promoter for a recording studio in Bermuda. Proclaiming his innocence throughout the ordeal, DeSilva expressed relief at the case’s dismissal and emphasized the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

Bermuda Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

