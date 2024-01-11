A Series of By-elections Test Rishi Sunak's Tenure as UK Prime Minister

Since ascending to the helm as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak finds himself in a seemingly perpetual series of by-elections, each bringing its unique challenges and impacts for the Conservative Party. These political skirmishes, starting from the City of Chester by-election on December 1, 2022, have painted an intriguing tableau of the political landscape under Sunak's tenure.

Past By-election Results: A Mixed Bag for Conservatives

In the City of Chester by-election, Labour's Samantha Dixon emerged victorious with a commanding 60.8% of the votes. This result marked a historically low performance for the Conservatives in the area. The following by-election in Stretford and Urmston on December 15, 2022, saw Labour's Andrew Western retain the seat with a reinforced majority, securing almost 70% of the votes.

Labour continued this winning streak into the new year. On February 9, 2023, Ashley Dalton kept the West Lancashire seat in Labour's hands following Rosie Cooper's resignation. The Conservative candidate was left trailing behind, marking another loss for the party under Sunak's leadership.

Conservatives' Lone Victory Amidst Losses

In a surprising turn of events, the Conservatives managed to snatch victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election on July 20, 2023. Steve Tuckwell, the Conservative candidate, maintained the seat for the party amid public discontent over the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) policy. However, this victory was somewhat marred by a simultaneous loss in the Selby and Ainsty by-election, where the seat flipped in favour of Labour.

Upcoming By-elections: A Fresh Challenge for Sunak and Conservatives

The upcoming by-elections in Kingswood and Wellingborough pose fresh challenges for Prime Minister Sunak and his party. These by-elections have been triggered following the resignations of Chris Skidmore and Peter Bone amidst controversies involving green policy dilution and allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct, respectively.

As Sunak prepares for the upcoming by-elections, he faces a daunting task. The Conservative Party's track record in recent by-elections under his leadership tells a story of struggle and loss, with only a single victory to their credit. With the added pressure of public dissatisfaction and potential jeopardy of these seats, Sunak's tenure as Prime Minister is undoubtedly facing a significant political test.