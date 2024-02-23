Governor Alia Resolves Decades-Long Land Dispute, Paving Way for Development

In a move that intertwines infrastructure with peace-building, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has taken a decisive step to end a nearly half-century land dispute by approving the construction of a 16-kilometre road. This road, aimed at linking Makurdi and Gwer-West and extending to the Gwer-West boundary with Gboko Local Government Area, promises not just to enhance accessibility but also to serve as a beacon of resolution between the Nigerian Air Force Tactical Air Command Makurdi and its host communities, Ugondo and Mbaivur. The decision came to light following a pivotal meeting with representatives from the Air Force and the aggrieved communities, marking a historic moment for the state known as the 'food basket of the nation'.

For 46 years, the specter of unresolved land disputes loomed large over the communities of Ugondo and Mbaivur, casting a shadow on their relationship with the Nigerian Air Force Tactical Air Command stationed in Makurdi. This impasse not only strained relations but also hindered development in the region. The approval of the 16-kilometre road by Governor Alia, therefore, is not just an infrastructure project; it is a long-awaited olive branch extended in hopes of permanent peace and mutual development. The road is expected to act as a definitive boundary, eliminating ambiguities that fueled the dispute for decades. Governor Alia's initiative is a testament to his administration's dedication to resolving longstanding issues and promoting growth.

Strategic Importance and Community Trust

The strategic significance of Benue State, often celebrated for its agricultural prowess, cannot be overstated. AVM F. O. Edahosa, leader of the Air Force delegation, acknowledged past failures in resolving the dispute and emphasized the state's strategic importance. This road project, therefore, is seen not only as a means to end a long-standing dispute but also as a catalyst for attracting federal development projects to the state. Community leaders, having harbored distrust and grievances for nearly half a century, have expressed renewed trust in Governor Alia's commitment to a lasting resolution. This project symbolizes a new chapter in civil-military relations in the region, promising enhanced accessibility and, potentially, a boost to the state's agricultural economy by opening up new areas for development and farming.

As Benue State strides forward, the construction of this road is a beacon of hope for not only the immediate communities involved but for the entire state. It is a tangible manifestation of Governor Alia's vision for a state characterized by peace, development, and prosperity. This initiative dovetails with the state government's efforts to bolster food security, as seen in the praise from the Benue State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) for policies aimed at ensuring food sufficiency. By addressing infrastructural deficits and fostering harmonious relations, the state sets a precedent for resolving disputes through development-driven initiatives. The road ahead is paved with optimism, with the communities of Ugondo and Mbaivur at the heart of a narrative that has shifted from dispute to development, marking a significant milestone in the history of Benue State.