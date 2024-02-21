A Road to Nowhere? The Slow Unfolding of the A96 Dualling Project

Imagine waiting over a decade for a road project that promises to enhance connectivity, safety, and local economy, only to be met with continuous delays and uncertainty. The A96 dualling project, once heralded as a transformative endeavour for Scotland's infrastructure, now teeters on the edge of becoming a protracted tale of governmental inertia.

Advertisment

The Heart of the Matter

The ambitious plan to dual the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, encompassing a bypass around Nairn, was poised to be a jewel in Scotland's infrastructural crown. Yet, as we stand today, the Scottish Government has acquired just one piece of land since 2011 for this purpose, with no compulsory purchases to date. This revelation comes from Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant, who labels the progress as 'unacceptable'. Safety concerns loom large, with a stark tally of 11 fatalities and 69 serious injuries on the A96 in the past four years alone. Grant highlights the distress and uncertainty faced by residents and commuters alike, left in the dark about the project's future.

The Government's Stance

Advertisment

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop assures that the commitment to the A96 dualling remains unwavering. However, the absence of a concrete start date raises eyebrows. Hyslop cites ongoing statutory and stage processes, with compulsory purchase orders expected to surface in the first quarter of 2024. This comes on the heels of scrutiny over delays, including a significant three-year postponement in issuing made orders necessary for the project's progression. Amid these delays, First Minister Humza Yousaf counters claims that the 2030 completion deadline has been abandoned. Yet, without detailed plans for construction commencement and completion, skepticism persists.

Looking Forward

As the narrative unfolds, the A96 dualling project stands at a crossroads. The Scottish Government's assurances of commitment are juxtaposed against a backdrop of delays, safety concerns, and a community in limbo. The road to dualling the A96, much like the project itself, is fraught with uncertainty. For the residents of Nairn and the broader Scottish public, the question remains: When will the road to progress become clear?