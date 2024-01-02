A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut’s Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett’s Scrutiny

Since Marissa P. Gillett assumed the chair of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) in 2019, Connecticut’s utility regulation landscape has undergone a seismic shift. Gillett’s rigorous scrutiny of utility operations has resonated across the state, with the Aquarion Water Company, an Eversource subsidiary, falling within her purview. Her tenure has seen the denial of a proposed $35 million rate increase, alongside a mandated $2 million reduction, setting a new precedent within the state’s regulatory framework.

A Controversial Stance

Gillett’s approach, however, has not been without controversy. While her intellect and diligence have earned her praise from legislators, PURA employees have expressed concerns about the rapid changes. The state’s major utilities, Eversource and Avangrid, have aired their reservations cautiously, critiquing Gillett’s style as adversarial. This has led to speculation about her future, especially with her first term set to expire in March.

Political Pressure and Regulatory Reform

Amidst this, Governor Ned Lamont, who initially recruited Gillett for her outsider perspective, is under pressure from utility companies. These entities fear that Gillett’s stringent regulatory style could transform Connecticut into a challenging investment environment. Lamont is now considering the expansion of PURA from three to five members, a move that could significantly reshape the authority’s dynamics.

Connecticut at a Crossroads

This critical juncture comes as Connecticut transitions towards performance-based regulation, grappling with the pressing need to modernize the electric grid for a surge in electric vehicles. The unfolding narrative of friction between Gillett and the utilities, the interplay among the commissioners, and the morale within PURA, forms a complex backdrop for Lamont, as he attempts to balance the demands for reform with the interests of utilities and the state’s economic climate.