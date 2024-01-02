A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade’s Six Months in Office

As the dawn breaks on a new year, Yemi Mobolade, the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs, takes a moment to reflect on the strides taken and the journey ahead. He recognizes the New Year as a time for introspection and anticipation of future possibilities. His six months in the office have been marked by significant milestones, progress, and a promising outlook for the city.

Boosting Economic Vitality

Under Mayor Mobolade’s leadership, Colorado Springs has inked nine economic development agreements, six of which with local small businesses. These agreements open doors to high-paying jobs and increased opportunities for residents. The focus on local business growth is a testament to the city’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive local economy.

Investments in Public Transportation and Safety

Public transportation has witnessed an overhaul. Mountain Metro has achieved its highest bus ridership, and the Colorado Springs Airport anticipates serving over 2.4 million passengers by the end of 2023. The city’s commitment to enhancing mobility is also evident in the diverse modes of transport introduced, including bike sharing, ridesharing, and electric scooters. Investments in modernizing the bus fleet and enhancing connectivity, coupled with the introduction of digital payment and real-time tracking options, underscore the city’s determination to create an interconnected and sustainable future.

Public safety remains a steadfast priority. The city is on track to reach its authorized police officer strength by the end of 2024. Despite the setback of not securing funding for a new Police Training Academy through Ballot Issue 2A, the mayor remains unwavering in his commitment to bolster public safety. Notably, crime rates for burglary, murder, and robbery have seen a decrease.

Urban Development and Homelessness

Mayor Mobolade emphasizes the importance of strategic planning and action in addressing the city’s challenges. In response to the wildfire threat, strategies for safety and evacuation readiness are being developed. Efforts towards combating homelessness have borne fruit, with a decrease in the number of homeless individuals in the city.

Infrastructure and Environmental Stewardship

Investments in infrastructure, like the stormwater system and road improvements through the 2C-road improvement program, have been highlighted as crucial. Furthermore, the extension of the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax (TOPS) guarantees the stewardship of public land. These initiatives not only improve the city’s resilience but also contribute to a healthier lifestyle for its residents.

In his concluding remarks, Mayor Mobolade radiates optimism for the city’s future. With a clear vision and strategic action, he assures of continued improvements in public safety, infrastructure, housing attainability, economic vitality, and mental health through a process called Strategic Doing. His gratitude for the opportunity to serve as mayor shines through, as does his unwavering commitment to the city and its people.