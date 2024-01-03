A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections

In a significant move for electoral transparency, Chennai resident C Packiaraj has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court. The PIL seeks a directive for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to count 100% of the voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) linked with electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the imminent Lok Sabha general elections.

Integrity of the Electoral Process

Packiaraj’s plea for increased transparency stems from concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. He cites instances of EVMs recording excess votes in specific constituencies, with a reported error rate of 63.31% across 342 constituencies. The petitioner contends that even minor discrepancies in the vote count could drastically alter the election results, thus threatening the democratic ethos of the nation.

ECI’s Inaction and Possible Malicious Intent

The petitioner has raised the alarm over the ECI’s apparent inaction on his previous representations, suggesting a possible malicious intent. He believes that it is incumbent upon the ECI to dispel the voters’ reasonable apprehensions regarding the polling method and counting process.

A Similar Case in the Supreme Court

The ECI’s counsel disclosed that a similar petition is pending in the Supreme Court. In response, the Madras High Court has directed the ECI to provide details, adjourning the case to January 19. This case is seen as an essential step towards ensuring transparency in the electoral process, particularly in a climate where faith in EVMs is wavering.