A ‘Pentagon for Disease’: The US’s Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths

As the echoes of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to resonate across the United States, the nation grapples with a grim reality: the death toll has hit approximately 1.1 million, a number surpassing the American casualties in World War II. This staggering statistic reveals that the U.S. has suffered more heavily than many of its global counterparts, like Germany and Canada.

A ‘Pentagon for Disease’: The Urgent Call for Centralized Authority

With the pandemic’s profound impact, a compelling proposal has gained traction—the establishment of a ‘Pentagon for disease.’ The idea stems from the realization that, unlike military affairs where the chain of command is unambiguous, the U.S. lacks a coherent central authority to manage health crises. At present, agencies such as the FDA, NIH, and CDC operate in their individual capacities, leading to disjointed responses when health emergencies strike.

The Wisdom of Plagues: Learning from History

The author of ‘The Wisdom of Plagues,’ a book that offers invaluable insights from covering pandemics over nearly three decades, makes a strong case for more authoritative measures. These include vaccine mandates and the reorganization of hospital functions. Historical examples, like the disarray of the U.S. military during the Civil War’s early stages, underscore the need for robust peacetime preparation and an effective response mechanism during crises.

Updating the U.S. Constitution: A Pressing Need

The argument is made that in the age of global travel and advanced medical knowledge, the U.S. Constitution’s silence on health matters is outdated. A more centralized approach, akin to military preparedness, is required to effectively combat modern pandemics. The head of the U.N. health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported nearly 10,000 deaths in December due to the escalated transmission of COVID-19. Despite the emergence of the JN.1 omicron variant, current vaccines are expected to extend some protection. However, WHO officials have noted an uptick in respiratory illnesses, emphasizing the need for vaccination, mask-wearing, and well-ventilated indoor spaces.

With uncertainty looming over the future due to the emergence of over 2,000 new SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the need for a centralized health authority in the U.S. has never been more imperative. The painful lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic must catalyze a significant shift in the nation’s health crisis management, steering it towards a more streamlined, responsive, and effective approach.