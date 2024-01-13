en English
Interviews

A Peek into Presidential Candidates’ Lives: WMUR’s Candidate Cafe Series

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
A Peek into Presidential Candidates’ Lives: WMUR’s Candidate Cafe Series

The WMUR’s Candidate Caf series, hosted at the Airport Diner in New Hampshire, has emerged as a unique platform where presidential candidates, away from the political battleground, reveal their personal tales. The series offers the electorate an intimate setting to catch a glimpse of the influences and experiences that have shaped the lives and careers of their potential leaders.

Personal Moments and Influences

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, recalled an unusual incident where avoiding DC traffic possibly saved him from a congressional baseball shooting back in 2017. He shared his passion for baseball along with cherished family traditions. Nikki Haley, the former UN Ambassador, expressed gratitude for her parents and reflected on her trailblazing journey. She spoke about her parents’ acceptance of her husband and her efforts to shield her children from the political sphere.

Reflecting on Roots and Values

Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas Governor, discussed his long-standing conservative values, the joy of a 50-year marriage, and a youthful spirit nurtured by his family roots. Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips shared the influences of his family’s political and business legacy and his endeavors to honor his late father.

Embracing Diversity and Evolution

Vivek Ramaswamy offered insights into his childhood as the only Hindu in a Catholic school. He emphasized the importance of appreciating diverse viewpoints and the value of being the ‘odd man out.’ Marianne Williamson, at 71, discussed the evolution of her beliefs and activism since the 1960s. She highlighted how aging can be an enriching journey, providing new perspectives and experiences.

The Candidate Caf series, thus, presents an opportunity for voters to delve deeper into the lives of the candidates, understanding their backgrounds, values, and the influences that have shaped their run for the highest office in the United States.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

