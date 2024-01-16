A Partial Victory in Niki Frenchko's Federal Lawsuit: Unlawful Arrest Ruled

Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko recently experienced a partial victory in her federal lawsuit, after a judge ruled that her arrest by sheriff's deputies was unlawful. Frenchko was taken into custody on charges of disrupting a public meeting, a charge that was later dismissed. Her attorney, David Betras, filed the lawsuit, asserting that her arrest was a consequence of her political beliefs and speech.

Judge's Ruling: A Mixed Bag

U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese supported this assertion, granting Frenchko summary judgment on some claims in an 81-page ruling. In his verdict, Judge Calabrese stated that Frenchko's arrest violated both state and federal law. Nonetheless, the judge also granted the county summary judgment on other claims, suggesting that some issues would be better resolved in state court. The defendants' claims of malicious prosecution and battery were partially successful, while they lost on charges of false arrest and civil conspiracy.

Origins of the Dispute

The root of the dispute can be traced back to Frenchko's confrontations with fellow commissioners and her criticisms of the conditions in the county jail, which eventually led to her arrest. Despite the mixed results of the lawsuit, Betras views the ruling as a significant win, particularly because the judge acknowledged the wrongful arrest based on politics.

Unresolved Claims and Future Steps

The future steps for the unresolved claims remain uncertain. This case has highlighted the potential misuse of power and the importance of ensuring that political beliefs and speech are not stifled. It's a reminder that the lines between political dissent and disruption can blur, and how critical it is to protect the right to criticize and question authority.