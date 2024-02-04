A Palestinian Student's Harrowing Experience Amid War in Gaza

In the heart of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, a Palestinian student's life has been turned upside down. The scars of war are not just physical - they are emotional, psychological, and societal. The destruction of educational institutions and the loss of friends, classmates, and family members have become an unbearable reality for those who once dreamed of a brighter future. The student, who had returned from Spain on an Erasmus scholarship, is now trapped in a grim tableau of war, with no way out due to border closures, exorbitant exit fees, and visa rejections.

Exorbitant Exit Fees and the Rafah Crossing

The Egyptian government has created a daunting hurdle for Palestinians desperate to escape the horrors of war. The Rafah crossing, the main exit point from Gaza, has become a financial bottleneck with costs soaring up to $10,000 per person - a sum beyond the reach of most residents. Despite being half-Egyptian, the student feels let down by Egypt's lack of support in this critical time.

Crowdfunding: A Ray of Hope Amid Despair

Many Gazans, including those fortunate to hold Egyptian citizenship, are resorting to crowdfunding to raise the needed funds for evacuation. The digital age has forged a new path of hope, but even this comes with no guarantees of safe passage. The international community's response has been underwhelming, leaving many to fend for themselves in a place where every day is a struggle for survival.

The Dire Situation for Civilians in Gaza

This student's account shines a stark light on the civilian experience in Gaza. The financial exploitation associated with war and the inadequate international response have left civilians in an untenable situation. The 2023 Israel-Hamas war has brought about a significant humanitarian crisis, with condemnation from various organizations. However, the challenges continue to mount, including forced evacuations, hindered evacuees, and a severe impact on hospitals and medical care.

Displaced Palestinian families, particularly children, suffer greatly due to Israeli attacks. The struggle to find winter clothes, blankets, and adequate shelter amid harsh conditions like heavy rains and severe cold, underscores the gravity of the situation. The casualties and destruction caused by the cross-border offensive and subsequent military onslaught by Israel leave a lasting imprint on the psyche of the survivors.