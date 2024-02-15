A New Era of EU Enlargement: Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans

In 2023, a pivotal moment in European history unfolded as EU leaders took the decisive step to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, grant candidate status to Georgia, and recommend negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina. This strategic move was not only a geopolitical necessity but also a beacon of hope for countries lingering in the 'gray zone' between East and West.

A New Dawn for EU Enlargement

The European Commission's revised Western Balkans strategy has breathed new life into the EU accession process for Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Macedonia. The strategy sets an ambitious timeline for EU membership by 2025 for Montenegro and Serbia, while Albania and Macedonia are slated to begin EU accession negotiations by the end of 2019.

The document underscores the significance of political will, genuine reforms, and the resolution of disputes with neighbors for successful integration into the EU. This newfound optimism echoes the sentiment of EU leaders who view enlargement as a means to foster peace, democracy, security, stability, and prosperity.

Nurturing Civil Society: The Key to Successful Integration

The Center for Innovation in Global Politics and Economics (CIGPE), the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs (CIDOB), and the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) have launched the Madrid and Barcelona Future of Europe Debates project to reflect on enlargement and institutional reform for the European Union of the 21st Century.

A critical aspect of this initiative is the gradual integration of civil society from candidate countries into the EU. The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has taken the first step by allowing candidate countries to send delegates to the EESC, providing them with an official forum to share ideas and policies that matter to everyone.

Carlos Trias Pintó, President of the Section for Transport, Energy, Infrastructure and the Information Society at EESC, stated, "This initiative will enable candidate countries to become stronger by the time of accession, nurturing a vibrant civil society and strong social dialogue, which are essential for well-functioning democracies."

Strengthening EU-NATO Cooperation

Sweden has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and Moldova in their efforts towards EU enlargement. The country has pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia and backed Ukraine's reconstruction and reform cooperation.

The historic agreement on financial support to Ukraine, signed in 2023, marked a milestone in this partnership. This collaboration also highlights the importance of EU and NATO cooperation in ensuring regional stability and security.