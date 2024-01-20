A New Era for Spanish Monarchy: Jaime Alfonsín Steps Down, Camilo Villarino Steps In

Jaime Alfonsín, a prominent State Attorney and confidant to King Felipe VI of Spain, has voluntarily renounced his position as the head of the King's House. A tenure spanning nearly three decades, Alfonsín's decision to step down marks the end of an era. His successor is none other than the seasoned diplomat, Camilo Villarino, who has previously held the post of chief of staff for the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. This significant change in the Palace of the Zarzuela was announced in accordance with the Spanish Constitution.

Advertisment

A Look Back at Jaime Alfonsín's Time in Office

Alfonsín joined the staff of the Zarzuela Palace back in 1993 and has since been instrumental in shaping Prince Felipe's role as the successor to the Spanish throne. His tenure has overseen various significant events, including Prince Felipe's wedding and the smooth transition following King Juan Carlos I's abdication. Despite his resignation, Alfonsín will continue to serve as a private counsel to King Felipe VI.

The New Era with Camilo Villarino

Advertisment

Camilo Villarino, the new head of the King's House, is a well-respected diplomat boasting an impressive resume with no political affiliations. Villarino has served under various Foreign Affairs Ministers in Spain and has worked closely with Josep Borrell in the EU. His appointment comes at a time when the Casa Real is shifting its focus to Princess Leonor, and his experience will be paramount in navigating the future course of the royal household.

Controversies and Villarino's Appointment

Villarino's appointment has not been without its share of controversy. His role in Spain's handling of the Polisario Front leader's entry earlier sparked some debates. However, as the Director of Cabinet of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Villarino has demonstrated his diplomatic acumen and is expected to bring his expertise to his new role as the head of the Royal Household. This transition marks a new chapter in the Spanish monarchy, ushering in fresh perspectives while respecting the traditions of the past.