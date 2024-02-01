PDP Appoints Amina Arong as National Women Leader to Enhance Stability

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria has charted a new course in its leadership structure, heralding a fresh era under the stewardship of Ms Amina Arong. As the newly appointed National Women Leader, Ms Arong succeeds the late Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, with her appointment announced by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday.

Ms Arong comes into her new role with a significant amount of experience and a track record that speaks volumes about her commitment to the PDP. Her academic background is rooted in Banking and Finance, and she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Beyond her educational qualifications, Ms Arong has earned her stripes as a distinguished women mobiliser, known for her intellectual abilities and her extensive experience in women leadership roles.

An Instrument of Stability and Growth

In the wake of Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe's passing, Ms Arong will complete the remainder of her predecessor's term. The PDP considers this a pivotal time for the party and has accordingly congratulated Ms Arong on her appointment. The party has expressed its confidence in her ability to harness her skills and experience for the PDP's benefit, contributing towards its stability, growth, and success.

Ms Arong's new role carries with it a set of responsibilities, and the party has tasked her with working alongside the National Working Committee. Their collective goal will be to foster a conducive environment for the PDP's continued growth and success. With the party's faith in her abilities, Ms Arong is expected to rise to the challenge and lead the party's women's wing with distinction, contributing significantly to the political landscape of Nigeria.