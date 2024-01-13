en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

A New Dawn for Uganda’s Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
A New Dawn for Uganda’s Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event

In a profound move, President Yoweri Museveni has ushered in a fresh era for Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC), with the appointment of four new commissioners. This decisive action arrives as the term of the former commission comes to an end on January 7, 2024. The newly appointed figures are now set to face the rigors of an evaluation by Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Mandate of the Electoral Commission

Established under the edicts of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the EC bears the heavy mantle of guaranteeing regular, free, and fair elections. Its remit extends to the organization, conduct, and supervision of elections and referenda. From the demarcation of constituencies to maintaining the voters’ register, the EC stands as the pillar upholding the democratic process in Uganda.

Anticipating Future Elections

These new appointments are likely a strategic move in anticipation of an impending electoral event in 2024. The reshuffling within the EC is a clear signal of the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and the effective delivery of their constitutional responsibilities. The timing and the nature of these appointments have sparked a broader public discourse, hinted at by the mention of ‘NextBigTalk’ and ‘NBSUpdates’.

Ambiguous Reference to ‘2024 X Corp.’

The reference to ‘2024 X Corp.’ remains shrouded in mystery. It could signify a specific organization or initiative related to the monumental year of 2024, which evidently carries significant weight in the context of the EC’s activities. As the narrative unfolds, the meaning behind ‘2024 X Corp.’ might become clearer, shedding light on its potential role or influence in the upcoming electoral event.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, a key player in the socio-political landscape, has extended his well-wishes to those who have retained their positions within the EC, as well as to the newly appointed members. This gesture encapsulates the spirit of solidarity and respect that underlies the democratic process, serving as a reminder of the importance of these roles in shaping the country’s future.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
53 seconds ago
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
In a remarkable shift in the UK’s political landscape, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First Minister, has stated that the Labour Party under Keir Starmer’s leadership is equipped to win a majority in the forthcoming general election, even without claiming victory in any Scottish seats. This assertion comes in the wake of Labour’s robust lead in the
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
3 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
3 mins ago
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
1 min ago
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
2 mins ago
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
2 mins ago
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
35 seconds
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
53 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
1 min
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
1 min
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
2 mins
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
2 mins
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
2 mins
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
2 mins
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
10 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app