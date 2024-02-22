A New Beginning at the Ballot: Delegate Gives Birth Amid Edo State PDP Primary Election

In the heart of Benin City, as the political atmosphere buzzed with the anticipation of the Edo State PDP primary election, an extraordinary story unfolded, blending the hopeful spirit of democracy with the miracle of life. Amid the high stakes of this political contest, a delegate from Igueben local government area embarked on a journey not just to cast her vote but to bring a new life into the world at a local hotel designated for delegates. This narrative takes us through the lens of those directly involved, painting a picture of resilience, hope, and the intertwining of life’s most significant events.

A Momentous Occasion

As the delegates gathered, ready to make their voices heard in a pivotal decision for their party's future, none could have anticipated the turn of events that would soon capture the collective heart of the political community. Amid the rigorous process, one delegate experienced the onset of labor, transforming the election narrative into one of personal triumph and communal joy. The birth of a baby boy, named Asue after the favored aspirant, Asue Ighodalo, underscored a profound moment of unity and celebration, transcending the usual boundaries of political rivalry.

Politics and Personal Triumphs Intersect

Asue Ighodalo, whose name now carried a new significance beyond the political realm, emerged victorious in the Edo State PDP parallel Governorship Primaries, securing 577 votes in a contest marked by the withdrawal of two aspirants. The election, officially monitored by INEC officials at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium lawn tennis court, saw Ighodalo supported by notable figures such as Governor Godwin Obaseki and distinguished as the former Chairman of Sterling Bank. Yet, beyond the numbers and the political strategies, the event was humanized by the visit of Ighodalo to the newborn and his mother, bridging the gap between public service and personal connection.