India

A Nation in Anticipation: The Grand Consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
A Nation in Anticipation: The Grand Consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The anticipation brews across India for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, slated for January 22. This momentous event has been marked by a series of rituals, political intrigue, and security affairs. As the entire nation waits in bated breath, ABP News brings forth a series of updates highlighting the multifaceted dimensions of this historical occasion.

The Preparation for the Consecration

The grandeur of the ceremony will be unmatched, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest and Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit officiating the main rituals. The event will echo across the Indian households, as Doordarshan gears itself to telecast the event with 40 cameras installed across the temple premises. The week-long ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony is already underway, setting the stage for the main event with an array of Vedic rituals.

Political Undertones and Controversies

However, the auspicious occasion is not devoid of political hues and controversies. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a ban on the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol. Furthermore, the decision by four Shankaracharyas to potentially skip the ceremony has stirred a political maelstrom, with the opposition accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Security Affairs

While the country is absorbed in religious and political affairs, security concerns loom on the horizon. The launch of ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’ by Pakistan against militant hideouts in Iran, a day after an attack, signals ongoing cross-border security challenges that India must keep an eye on.

Other Updates

In other news, a pregnant woman has made headlines with her unique request to deliver her baby specifically on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony, although the reason behind this demand remains undisclosed. On another front, an expelled Youth Congress leader seeks justice as Rahul Gandhi’s political yatra enters Assam, indicating the intricate dynamics of internal party politics.

As the clock ticks towards the momentous day, the country is abuzz with anticipation, intrigue, and a sense of unity, underlining the diverse yet intertwined fabric of Indian society.

India Politics Security
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

