A Month of Change: Kilkenny’s Local Politics and Business Landscape in September

The idyllic county of Kilkenny experienced significant political and societal shifts in September. The most notable change was the announcement by Fine Gael Councillor, Patrick O’Neill, that he would not be seeking re-election in 2024. O’Neill has been a staunch advocate for his constituents since 2014, holding prestigious positions like Mayor of Kilkenny City and Chairman of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District.

Fine Gael’s Changing Landscape

O’Neill’s announcement sent ripples through the local political scene. Known for his passion and commitment to public service, his decision to step back marks the end of a political era in Kilkenny. However, fellow Fine Gael Councillor David FitzGerald is ready to step into the political limelight. Having served on the council since 2009, FitzGerald expressed his intention to run in the next General Election, signalling a new dawn for Fine Gael’s leadership in the county.

Crime and Business Developments

September also witnessed a significant crime incident. Influencer Niamh De Brún and her mother fell victim to car theft, their white Range Rover and black BMW stolen from their residence in Limerick City. Fortunately, both vehicles were recovered, bringing a swift resolution to the incident.

In the realm of business, Tesco is making strides with its plan to develop a combined residential and retail site in Kilkenny City. This endeavour promises economic growth and job opportunities for the local community. Moreover, Butler Handcrafted Hurleys opened a new GAA museum, paying homage to the sport’s history with a collection of memorabilia and handmade hurleys.

Local Business Achievements

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, local businesses celebrated significant achievements. Christy’s Bar bagged the award for Best Outdoor Space, a testament to its commitment to providing outstanding customer experience. Xtreme Beauty was also in the spotlight, earning the title of ‘Beauty Salon of the Year’ in South Leinster. But it wasn’t all good news; the business community bid farewell to O’Donnell’s Bar in Inistioge, which closed after 60 years of serving locals and tourists alike.