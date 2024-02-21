A Legacy of Service: Remembering Rhode Island State Senator Frank Lombardo III

In the quiet hours of Wednesday morning, the state of Rhode Island lost one of its most dedicated public servants, Senator Frank Lombardo III, at the age of 65. His departure leaves a void not only in the hearts of his family but also across the communities he fervently served. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio articulated the collective grief, describing Lombardo as a beacon of kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the spirit of service that defines the Rhode Island Senate.

A Life Dedicated to Public Service

Frank Lombardo III was no stranger to the corridors of power, yet he walked them with the humility of a man who saw his role as a privilege rather than a right. Elected to the Senate in 2010, he quickly became known for his passionate advocacy for transparency, accountability, and small business support. Lombardo championed legislation that touched the lives of countless Rhode Islanders, from promoting electric vehicle charging stations to advocating for non-opioid pain treatment options.

Among Lombardo's legislative achievements, the Small Business Friendliness Omnibus package stands out as a testament to his commitment to the economic backbone of Rhode Island. His efforts to increase transparency in tax credit programs and his stance against powered alcohol showcased his dedication to his constituents' welfare. Yet, it was his personal touch, the genuine connections he forged with those he served, that truly defined his tenure.