en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide

On the first dawn of 2024, cities globally resonated with cries for justice and peace as hundreds of thousands rallied in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. In Istanbul, Geneva, New York, Paris, and even as far as Old Strathcona, Canada, protestors convened to voice their support for the Palestinian cause and to call for an end to the blockade that has subjected Gaza to years of dire living conditions.

A Global Call for Solidarity

In Istanbul, a grand rally saw participation from 250,000 people, organized by the Turkish Youth Foundation and the National Will Platform. The rally not only expressed solidarity with Gaza but also commemorated Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq. The protestors, marching towards the Galata Bridge, chanted slogans and read the names of these fallen soldiers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, criticising the silence of Western countries, accused Israel of ‘state terrorism‘.

In Ramallah, Palestine, thousands rallied in solidarity with Gaza, demanding an end to what they termed the Israeli ‘war of genocide’. This rally, organized by national forces and the student movement at Birzeit University, marked the New Year with a call for unity to confront Israeli war crimes.

(Read Also: Istanbul Stands in Solidarity with Palestine in a Major Gathering)

From Geneva to New York

Switzerland wasn’t left behind; a massive rally took place in Geneva in support of Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The rally aimed to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, taking place on the eve of the New Year. Similarly, New York’s Times Square was flooded with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, with banners and flags cutting through the bustling city. The New York Mayor expressed confidence despite attempts to disrupt New Year’s events. The city had seen around five protests a day since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, reflecting the city’s deep-seated concern for the ongoing crisis.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve 2023: U.S. Cities Witness a Blend of Celebrations and Protests)

Paris & Canada Respond

Paris, too, saw a massive rally in support of Palestine on the eve of New Year 2024, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the Gaza blockade. Meanwhile, in Canada, hundreds of protestors gathered in Old Strathcona calling for a ceasefire and a two-way embargo on weapons. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 21,600 Palestinians have been killed since the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, with around 70% of Palestinian casualties being women and children. The rally organizer emphasised the need for citizens to pressure officials to take a harder stance and expressed dissatisfaction with government actions.

Whether it was Tunisians demonstrating outside the US Embassy in Tunis, or the streets of San Francisco, Washington, and London echoing with calls for justice, the first day of 2024 marked a global cry for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that respects the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Read More

0
Human Rights Politics
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World

By Justice Nwafor

Fearless Australian Journalist John Pilger Dies at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution

By BNN Correspondents

Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Rises: A Challenge to Vision 2030

By Mazhar Abbas

Malta's Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration and ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Malta's Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration and ...
heart comment 0
HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government

By Quadri Adejumo

HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government
Israeli Defense Forces Conduct Operation in Gaza’s Jabalia Refugee Camp

By BNN Correspondents

Israeli Defense Forces Conduct Operation in Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election

By Waqas Arain

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
DRC’s Second Term President Amid Enduring Conflict: A Beacon of Hope or an Echo of the Past?

By Ebenezer Mensah

DRC's Second Term President Amid Enduring Conflict: A Beacon of Hope or an Echo of the Past?
Latest Headlines
World News
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
41 seconds
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
1 min
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
1 min
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
2 mins
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
3 mins
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead
4 mins
Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
6 mins
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
6 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
13 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
20 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
24 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app