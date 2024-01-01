A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide

On the first dawn of 2024, cities globally resonated with cries for justice and peace as hundreds of thousands rallied in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. In Istanbul, Geneva, New York, Paris, and even as far as Old Strathcona, Canada, protestors convened to voice their support for the Palestinian cause and to call for an end to the blockade that has subjected Gaza to years of dire living conditions.

A Global Call for Solidarity

In Istanbul, a grand rally saw participation from 250,000 people, organized by the Turkish Youth Foundation and the National Will Platform. The rally not only expressed solidarity with Gaza but also commemorated Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq. The protestors, marching towards the Galata Bridge, chanted slogans and read the names of these fallen soldiers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, criticising the silence of Western countries, accused Israel of ‘state terrorism‘.

In Ramallah, Palestine, thousands rallied in solidarity with Gaza, demanding an end to what they termed the Israeli ‘war of genocide’. This rally, organized by national forces and the student movement at Birzeit University, marked the New Year with a call for unity to confront Israeli war crimes.

(Read Also: Istanbul Stands in Solidarity with Palestine in a Major Gathering)

From Geneva to New York

Switzerland wasn’t left behind; a massive rally took place in Geneva in support of Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The rally aimed to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, taking place on the eve of the New Year. Similarly, New York’s Times Square was flooded with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, with banners and flags cutting through the bustling city. The New York Mayor expressed confidence despite attempts to disrupt New Year’s events. The city had seen around five protests a day since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, reflecting the city’s deep-seated concern for the ongoing crisis.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve 2023: U.S. Cities Witness a Blend of Celebrations and Protests)

Paris & Canada Respond

Paris, too, saw a massive rally in support of Palestine on the eve of New Year 2024, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the Gaza blockade. Meanwhile, in Canada, hundreds of protestors gathered in Old Strathcona calling for a ceasefire and a two-way embargo on weapons. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 21,600 Palestinians have been killed since the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, with around 70% of Palestinian casualties being women and children. The rally organizer emphasised the need for citizens to pressure officials to take a harder stance and expressed dissatisfaction with government actions.

Whether it was Tunisians demonstrating outside the US Embassy in Tunis, or the streets of San Francisco, Washington, and London echoing with calls for justice, the first day of 2024 marked a global cry for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that respects the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Read More